Pant enters top-10 in Test ICC rankings

DUBAI, May 5: Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian keeper-batsman to enter top ten ICC Test Rankings, while his captain Virat Kohli has held on to his fifth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

In the rankings which got updated on Wednesday, Pant has climbed to the sixth position and is amongst the three Indian players in the list, the other two being Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who is at eight .

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne on Wednesday closed in on a top-10 spot after a successful second Test against Bangladesh in Kandy which his side won by 209 runs to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is currently at the top of the rankings.

Karunaratne moved up four slots to 11th position in the list. He is the top-ranked Test batsman from Sri Lanka with Angelo Mathews next in the list in 24th position.

While left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama’s player of the match haul of 11 for 178, the best figures by a Sri Lankan on Test debut, sees him enter the rankings in 48th position.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali’s haul of nine for 89 in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare not only won him the player of the match award for starring in the innings victory but also enabled him to gain 15 slots and reach a career-best 20th position among bowlers. (Agencies)