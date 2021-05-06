Babar, Fakhar nominated for ICC awards

DUBAI, May 5: Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were on Wednesday nominated for the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award for April following their stupendous performance in the limited-overs series against South Africa.

The ICC on Wednesday announced the nominees to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket and for the first time, the list didn’t feature any Indian.

Besides the Pakistan duo, Nepal batsman Khushal Bhurtel was the other player to be nominated in the men’s category.

The nominees among the women’s cricketers comprised the Australian duo of Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt and New Zealand’s Leigh Kasperek.

Last month, Babar had become the No.1 ranked batsman in the ICC ODI Player Rankings, ending Virat Kohli’s long reign at the top of the charts. (PTI)