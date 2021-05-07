Assam starts full-fledged vaccination for 18-plus age group

GUWAHATI, May 7: Assam has started the vaccination process for persons in the 18-44 years age category in a full-fledged manner from Friday.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with PWD officials at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that beneficiaries in the 18-44 years’ age category have been administered the first dose of Covaxin across 244 COVID vaccination centres in the state.

“We have 1.5lakh vaccines to be administered to this age category for three days. Serum Institute of Pune has promised to provide another 4 lakh vaccines (Covishield) for the 18-44 years age group on May 9,” Sarma said.

“Besides, the central government has sent one lakh COVID vaccines yesterday, another one lakh today while one lakh vaccines are scheduled to arrive here tomorrow for beneficiaries in the 45-plus age group. So, the vaccination process is going on smoothly,” he said.

The health minister further informed that the status of COVID intensive care units (ICUs) in the state was reviewed on Friday.

“We have 127 COVID ICUs currently working at GMCH. Meanwhile, work to construct another 56 COVID ICUs is going on and we have requested the public works department to make them available in the next three to four days,” Sarma said.

“Besides, work on another 24 COVID ICUs is also going on simultaneously at Kalapahar COVID hospital here,” he added.

He further informed that another 200 new COVID ICUs would be set up in the parking area of the GMCH premises from Saturday.

“Moreover, the principal secretary (health) has informed that GOC 4 Corps has also consented to start construction of a 60-bed ICU at Tezpur Medical College. This shall strengthen our COVID-19 management infrastructure,” Sarma said.

“We are also in talks with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for setting up a 300-bed hospital with oxygen facilities in Guwahati,” he added.