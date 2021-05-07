NFR hands over 21 COVID care coaches to Assam govt

GUWAHATI, May 7: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) handed over 21 COVID Care Coaches to the Assam government at Guwahati Railway Station here on Friday.

The coaches will be used by the state government as COVID isolation coaches.

“These coaches are equipped with essential medical facilities like oxygen cylinders for patients and will cater to the COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms in the state,” an official statement issued here said.

Recently, the Assam government had requested NF Railway to arrange 150 COVID Care Coaches across various locations in the state.

The coaches will be placed at identified stations as and when required by the state authorities.

Earlier, 10 COVID Care Coaches have been placed at Dimapur Railway Station and handed over to the Nagaland government for admitting COVID patients.

NF Railway has kept 291 COVID Care Coaches at various locations spreading over states within its jurisdiction for speedy deployment to identified stations as and when required by respective states.

“NFR is ready to assist all states within its jurisdiction with provision of COVID Care Coaches as and when request is received from respective state governments to cope with the rising need of hospitalisation owing to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” the statement added.