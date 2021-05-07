Aussies depart, NZ players leave Friday

New Delhi, May 6: The Australians flew off to Maldives, the South Africans headed home and the ones from New Zealand waited to be sent back on Friday as the suspended IPL’s foreign cricketers bid adieu to India, hoping that the country recovers from the mayhem unleashed by a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The 40-strong Australian contingent, except for COVID-positive Mike Hussey, left for Maldives on Thursday to serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight to Australia once the travel restrictions end on May 15.

“We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” Cricket Australia stated in a press release.

The IPL was suspended on Tuesday after four players and two coaching staff members from three different teams tested positive for COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble.

Of the 40 Australians involved in the league after three early pullouts, 14 were players, including mega-stars such as David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith among others.

The 11 South Africans in the league boarded flights for Johannesburg as their country has not imposed any restrictions on travel from India, which recorded more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and close to 4,000 deaths.

Hussey, the batting coach of Chennai Super Kings, was brought to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance and will be in a quarantine there. “Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his franchise Chennai Super Kings,” Cricket Australia (CA) stated.

On the wait-list were the Black Caps. Williamson, pacer Kyle Jamieson and spinner Mitchell Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK. There were 17 New Zealanders involved in the IPL, including 10 players. Those returning to New Zealand on Friday from India include Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Mike Hesson, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Scott Kuggeleijn and James Pamment. (PTI)