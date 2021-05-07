‘Current surge may decline by end of May’

NEW DELHI, May 6: The current surge in coronavirus cases may go down by the middle to the end of May, noted vaccinologist Gagandeep Kang has said.

She said there could be one or two more peaks of coronavirus cases but they may not be as bad as the current one.

Right now it’s doing a “world through” in areas it did not do last year, in the middle class population, in the rural areas and there is going to be “very little fuel” for the virus to continue to go through, she said.

Allaying fears about vaccines, she said they are efficacious and emphasised the need to ramp the inoculation drive. She also expressed concern over the declining number of tests. (PTI)