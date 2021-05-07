No need for tests after 10 days of isolation

NEW DELHI, May 6: The Union Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for home isolation for patients with mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

The new revised guidelines said, “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from onset of symptoms (or from date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.”

As per the revised guidelines, the patient should be clinically assigned a mild/asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer.”The asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases not experiencing any symptoms and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent.

Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms (and/or fever) without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 per cent are recommended for home isolation,” the revised guidelines said.

It said that a caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24×7 basis and a communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation. Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

A patient under home isolation should seek immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop — like difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation, persistent pain pressure in the chest and mental confusion or inability to arouse. (IANS)