Out-of-form Vihari replaced by Malan in Warwickshire

Birmingham, May 6: South Africa batsman Pieter Malan replaced India’s Hanuma Vihari in the Warwickshire county team’s line-up for the match against Worcestershire here on Thursday.

Malan, turning up for the first match of the county season, batted at Vihari’s No. 3 spot and made 32 before being dismissed.

Vihari, the India middle-order batsman, has had a poor outing in the county season so far.

He has played three matches and six innings and managed a total of 100 runs at an average of 16.66. He has made two ducks and two scores of eight so far.

Only his second match, against Essex, proved fruitful. He made 32 and 52 in that game with his second innings half-century helping the team chase down a 256-run target for a seven-wicket win.

It is still not known whether Vihari was dropped from the ongoing match that began on Thursday or his contract with Warwickshire ended.

According to those known to the batsman, he was with Warwickshire to play only three or four matches in the lead-up to India’s tour of England.

India will leave for England either later this month or early next month. (IANS)