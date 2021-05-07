Stalin sworn in as TN CM, son Udhayanidhi not in cabinet

CHENNAI, May 7: DMK leader M.K. Stalin has sworn in as the chief minister along with a 34 member cabinet at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan where Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office.

Stalin did not include his son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the cabinet. Udhayanidhi, a film star-turned-politician had won with a margin of 60,000 votes from Chepauk seat and was tipped to be in the cabinet — speculations of him being the Deputy Chief Minister have been doing rounds.

There are 15 new faces in the cabinet — the first timers.

DMK is forming a government in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 10 years and has assumed office with a lot of promises. The first priority of the new chief minister will be to hold a review meeting on Covid prevention and spread with the district collectors of Tamil Nadu.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister will not be moving for a major bureaucratic reshuffle immediately.