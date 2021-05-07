Three assaulted in city, nine held

SHILLONG, May 6: Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the assault of three persons by a gang of around 30 assailants near the graveyard at Mawbah on Wednesday evening.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger informed that three persons were severely assaulted by around 30 unknown persons wearing masks.

“All the three persons are admitted to a city hospital and a case was registered at Lumdiengjri police station following which nine persons were arrested and police is on the job to nab the other culprits,” a statement from the SP said.

The incident comes less than two month after two youths from West Khasi Hills were assaulted at Golf Links and one later succumbed to his injuries. A Special Investigation Team set up by the government has arrested eight persons in connection with the case.