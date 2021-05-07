Incinerator, oxygen plant cleared for Garo Hills

TURA, May 6: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday cleared a bio medical waste incinerator and an oxygen cryogenic plant for the Garo Hills during his visit to the region.

They are two crucial requirements to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sangma first visited the Baljek area of Jengjal, a tri-junction connecting all five Garo Hills districts, to get a first hand view of the site where a plant holding cryogenic oxygen will be set up.

“This plant will be able to fulfil the needs of the five districts of Garo Hills as well as neighbouring West Khasi Hills district. It is a strategic location and work will begin from Friday,” the CM assured.

There is an increasing need for oxygen for COVID patients and Sangma was optimistic the Jengjal plant will be life-saver.

In Tura, he visited the Inter-State Bus Terminus at Chasingre where the region’s first bio medical waste incinerator will be set up to destroy hazardous and highly-infectious hospital waste products.

The Rs 4-crore project is expected to be completed within a few months.

“This (incinerator) is something that was very much needed because a lot of bio-medical waste has been accumulating which needed to be disposed of safely. We are hopeful it will begin functioning in a few months time,” the CM said.

He reminded everyone that the most critical point is to contain the virus.

“The second strategy is for mass vaccination. We have sufficient vaccines for people aged 45 years and above,” he said.

He advised people to make sure every activity is broken down into a micro activity as the government tries to minimize restrictions and lockdown.