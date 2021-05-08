Allow partial resumption of business: Citizens

SHILLONG, May 7: With the state government set to review the COVID-19 situation on Saturday, citizens have appealed the government to consider partial resumption of economic activities with adherence to all protocols and SOPs.

Most citizens, who this reporter spoke to, termed the lockdown as a necessary step in view of the increasing cases but at the same time want the government to make the restrictions less stringent.

Sangeeta Rana welcomed the five-day lockdown in view of the rapid surge of COVID-19 in the Shillong and said, “We are managing somehow and I would request the government to permit economic activities for the people albeit partially.”

Sumar Suting admitted that it was not an easy task for the government since it has to take a decision keeping in mind the safety as well as the economic livelihood of the people.

A shopkeeper lamented that the lockdown has worsened the problems being faced by petty traders. “We are not getting any business but we have to pay the rent,” he said.

Admitting that the lockdown was necessary, he requested the government to strike a balance by ensuring that people are not deprived of their livelihood.

“The government can permit a particular type of business to open each day so that there is a balance between safety and livelihood,” he said.

Despite growing concerns over lack of income and economic activities, the Meghalaya Government is yet to announce any assistance for the vulnerable sections of society.

Food delivery permitted

Meanwhile, in a partial modification of the containment order, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has exempted food delivery services only for kitchens providing food for quarantine centres, persons on COVID-19 duty and families/persons under home isolation who cannot procure food items or cook on their own.

Licensed restaurants and food establishments undertaking such deliveries have to ensure full compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols and undertake that the food served is packaged and delivered in a hygienic manner.

Food delivery passes may be obtained online at [email protected] or [email protected]

The fresh order is applicable till 5am of May 10.