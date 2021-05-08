Six more deaths, 297 fresh cases

SHILLONG, May 7: The total number of fatalities from COVID-19 infection has gone up to 199 with six deaths reported on Friday while the number of active cases has gone up to 2,466 with 297 new cases.

16,262 people have recovered from the infection so far, 176 being discharged on Friday.

Out of the new positive cases reported, 180 were from East Khasi Hills, 58 from Ri Bhoi, 22 from West Garo Hills, 10 from West Jaintia Hills, nine from South West Garo Hills, five from West Khasi Hills, four each from North Garo Hills and East Garo Hills, three from East Jaintia Hills and one each from South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills district.

The deceased were Anil Mandal (39) of Margherita, Assam; Meniories Kongwang (55) of Umsyiem village; Jenny Marky Dkhar (85) of Umpling; Desplin Marbaniang (55) of Lad Mawreng, Mawphlang; Kleeon Thabah (60) of Sohiong, East Khasi Hills and Tony Singha (37) of Lumjingshai, East Khasi Hills.