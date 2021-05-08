COVID vaccine fears loom large in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT, May 7: The state government, despite making strenuous efforts to allay fears over COVID-19 vaccination, has not been able to convince the state populace, especially the ones in South West Khasi Hills. On Friday, ministers, during a review meeting, were informed that only 23 per cent of the total population of the district has been vaccinated, the lowest turnout in state.

The meeting, which was held at Mawkyrwat, was attended by Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar, Mawkyrwat MDC Carness Sohshang, religious leaders and local headmen.

During the meeting, the ministers voiced concern over the lowest vaccination turnout in South West Khasi Hills among other districts, and exhorted the people to get themselves inoculated against dreaded COVID-19.

Tongkhar, during the meeting, conceded that a majority of the people in the district was still fearful of the COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects, which, he said, has discouraged the district administration and the Health department.

“As a person who has received both the doses of the vaccine, I can tell you that there is nothing to be afraid of. There might be people who are unhappy with the district administration and the Health department as they continue to request the people to come forward for the vaccination. However, the government understands that the vaccine is the only hope in this fight against COVID-19,” Tongkhar said.

The minister also called on the headmen and religious leaders from across the district to raise awareness among people on the vaccine.

“If we depend only on the government, the district administration and the Health department, we will reach nowhere. But if we work together, we can win this fight,” he said.

The Transport minister, during the meeting, rued how the general public has been misinformed on the vaccines. He also urged the deputy commissioner to take action the rumour-mongers.

“We cannot force the people to take the vaccine but we have to make them aware about the vaccine as getting inoculated is for the safety of one and all,” Dhar said.

He also urged the headmen to not discriminate against people infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, District Surveillance Officer, Dr W Nary, informed that only 23 per cent of the district’s total population has been vaccinated.

Bemoaning that people from some far-flung villages do not come forward for vaccination, he accentuated the need to disseminate awareness on vaccines while seeking support from the churches and headmen for the same.