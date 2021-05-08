CM seeks leaders’ support for success of vax drive

TURA, May 7: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has sought the support from church and community leaders to ensure that the vaccination drive against COVID-19 becomes a success.

Addressing the media persons after a review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness in East Garo Hills, Conrad stressed on the need to ensure health protocols are followed.

Hailing the positive role played by the church and community elders, the chief minister said, “During my review meeting at Williamnagar circuit house for COVID-19 preparedness, which was attended by government officials and leaders of different churches and communities, I requested them to help authorities improve the overall vaccination programme, and the response has been positive.” The chief minister has been on a two-day tour to Garo Hills to get a first-hand information on the COVID-19 scenario and preparedness.

While the COVID-19 situation in Williamnagar, the chief minister directed the Health department officials to ensure more beds with oxygen support are installed in Williamnagar Civil Hospital. “Overall, there are approximately 23 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients and six beds with oxygen support. We need to expand the hospital beds with oxygen support from the current 6 to at least 12. We are also sending additional oxygen cylinders of about 40 in a day or two in case of any emergency,” the chief minister said.

New timing for opening of shops in NGH

The North Garo Hills District Magistrate has announced fresh timings for opening shops in the district.

According to the directive, all shops under Bajengdoba, Gokulgre, Kosi Gate, Rari, Dainadubi, Kharkutta and Adokgre will have to operate adhering to fresh timings. Grocery shops selling essential items, hardware, hotel/tea stall, salon and beauty parlours, pan shops, fruits and vegetables, fish and meat stalls are allowed to open from 8 am to 1 pm while cloth shops, furniture and electronic, bicycle, sports, mobile and tyre-repairing workshops can function from 1 pm to 6:30 pm.