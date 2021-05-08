First-ever global initiative to map mammal migrations

An international team of 92 scientists and conservationists has joined forces to create the first-ever global atlas of ungulate (hooved mammal) migrations, working in partnership with the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), a UN treaty.

The detailed maps of the seasonal movements of herds worldwide will help governments, indigenous people and local communities, planners, and wildlife managers to identify current and future threats to migrations, and advance conservation measures to sustain them in the face of an expanding human footprint.

The Global Initiative on Ungulate Migration (GIUM) was launched with the publication of a commentary titled “Mapping out a future for ungulate migrations,” in the May 7 issue of the journal Science.

“A global migration atlas is urgently needed because there has never been a worldwide inventory of these phenomenal seasonal movements,” said lead author Matthew Kauffman, a wildlife biologist with the US Geological Survey.

“As landscapes become more difficult to traverse, the maps can help conservationists pinpoint threats, identify stakeholders, and work together to find solutions.”

Year after year, migratory ungulates must pound their hooves across vast areas of the planet to find food, escape harsh conditions, and breed.

The movements are as diverse as the species themselves, which include Mongolian Gazelles and Saiga in Asia, wildebeest in the Serengeti, Guanacos in South America, Arctic Caribou and wild Reindeer, Mule Deer and Elk in North America, Red Deer in Europe, and many more.

Migratory ungulates are an essential part of natural ecosystems and provide much of the prey for the world’s carnivores.

The migrations also contribute to local and regional economies through harvest and tourism, and are woven into the culture of numerous communities.

Unfortunately, many ungulate migrations are in steep decline due to human disturbances like roads, fences, and other types of development.

For example, the current migrations of Mongolian Gazelles, where individuals roam over hundreds of kilometers, are sharply constrained by border fences and new railroads.

Over the last few decades, researchers in Kenya’s Kajiado County have witnessed the near collapse of the migrations of Wildebeest, zebra, and Thompson’s Gazelle due to unplanned roads, fences, and other infrastructure.

In some cases, migrations have been lost even before they have been documented, highlighting the magnitude of the conservation challenge.

Under the CMS Central Asian Mammals Initiative (CAMI), guidelines were developed to remove barriers to migration along the Trans-Mongolian Railway or make existing infrastructure more wildlife-friendly for species such as the Khulan, Mongolian Gazelles, and Goitered Gazelles.

The new atlas will help decision-makers plan and implement additional infrastructure projects to mitigate or eliminate their barrier effects.

“The global atlas is a very important initiative that will help further the conservation of these unique animals,” CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel told IANS. (IANS)08