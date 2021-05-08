Funding likely for community quarantine centres

SHILLONG, May 7: A day after several Dorbar Shnong turned down the government’s request to run the community quarantine centres for a second time, Health Minister AL Hek on Friday acknowledged that running the centres without adequate funds would be next to impossible for the Dorbar Shnong and asserted that he would discuss the matter with the government during the proposed review meeting on Saturday.

Recalling that during the first wave of COVID-19 last year several Dorbar Shnong had voluntarily come forward to set up community centres in their localities, the Health minister said, “To manage the quarantine centres, the Dorbar has to engage volunteers and arrange food and other necessities and it would not be easy for them to run the centres once again without support from the government.”

On Thursday, a group of 13 Dorbar Shnong under the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Nongthymmai Pyllun had declined the government’s request for setting up community quarantine centres stating that they do not have the financial resources and manpower.