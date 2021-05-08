Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus

Jakarta, May 7:  The Indonesian government has started putting measures in place ahead of of Eid Al-Fitr to ban the annual mass exodus, locally known as “mudik”, which takes place at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in an effort to curb Covid-19 spread.
Authorities have installed roadblocks on toll roads as well as ordered suspensions of the air, sea, and rail transportation, reports Xinhua news agency.
The restrictions will take effect until May 17 with the only exceptions for civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work.
It is the second time for the Indonesian government to carry out the policy that was introduced last year.
The fasting month Ramadan started on April 13 in Indonesia this year and is expected to end on May 13.
Indonesia has so far reported 1,697,305 coronavirus cases, with 46,496 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. (IANS)

