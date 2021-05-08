Justin Bieber moves ‘Justice World Tour’ to 2022

Pop star Justin Bieber on Friday announced that he is postponing his ‘Justice World Tour’ to 2022 and will be adding seven new arena shows to the schedule. The tour, promoted by music company AEG, was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions across the US, the performances have been moved to 2022. We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again,” Bieber said in a statement to Variety. The tour will launch next year on February 18 at San Diego and will run through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, Montreal, Tampa, Austin and more. It will conclude on June 24. (PTI)