Meghalaya extends Covid lockdown in EKH till May 17
SHILONG, May 8: Meghalaya Government has extended the COVID19-induced lockdown imposed in East Khasi Hills district by seven more days till May 17. It was informed by the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong today.
Earlier, the lockdown was imposed till May 10.
The state government, however, has declared following few new guidelines for the extended lockdown period:
- Banks and post offices will be allowed to open with limited employees.
- Home delivery will continue.
- Construction works will be allowed in sites where employees/labourers stay within the premises. However, no one will be allowed to move out of such premises. Necessary instructions will be issued to employers by the DCs.
- Shops selling essential commodities will continue to remain open with strict SOP. The government encourages such shops selling essential items to remain open during lockdown with close understanding with the Government and their respective shnongs.
- Class 12 exams will be postponed again and the Education Department will issue the notification.
- Weekend lockdown will also continue throughout the state from 10 pm of every Friday up to 5am of every Monday.
