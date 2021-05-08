Second Covid death in Tura

TURA, May 8: Barely fours have passed since Tura recorded its first death from coronavirus, this year, that another victim has succumbed to this highly infectious disease on Saturday morning.

A 71-year-old man from Walbakgre area of Tura was brought to the Covid ward of Tura Civil Hospital in a serious condition suffering from acute severe dysentery.

Both dysentery and diarrhea are symptoms now associated with Covid infections in the country, according to health experts.

He was found positive with Covid-19 and tragically passed away an hour later.

“He had past history of bronchial asthma but immediate cause of death was acute severe dysentery. He had tested positive for Covid,” confirmed West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

The deceased was buried in a cemetery under strict Covid guidelines the same day.

Earlier, Late Rev. Krickwin Marak, former general secretary of the Garo Baptist Convention who had comorbidity died while being brought to the hospital in a serious condition on Tuesday afternoon. He was found positive with the virus.