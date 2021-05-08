More micro containment zones in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH, May 7: Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner on Friday, declared the compounds of Type-I (lower valley) quarter numbers 66, 67, 68 and 69 and Old Type-II quarter numbers 25, 26, 27 and 28 of North Eastern Police Academy, Umsawkhwan, Ri Bhoi, as micro-containment zones till May 13. The St Jude Hostel, 12th Mile, Umpher, has also been declared a micro-containment zone till May 14 after COVID-19 positive cases and high-risk contacts were detected.

Furthermore, the house of one Khlurstep Khonglah of Amjok village, and residences of Bindu Rajak, Ajay Lyngdoh, Dulal Kalita, Lal Sa, Mamuni Basumatri, Rakbir Kapri, Khotilda Kharmalki, Jitu Thangkhiew and Shankar Shah of Sajer village, Nongpoh, have been declared micro-containment zones till May 14.

Meanwhile, the containment restrictions on other parts of the North Eastern Police Academy, Umsawkhwan, and on the house and compound of Oling Nongrum, Edmund Shadap, Nicholas Malai and Biangtihun Marbaniang of Khyndewso village and Umklai village have been lifted.