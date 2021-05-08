COVID-19 coordination committees in EJH reactivated

JOWAI, May 7: East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner on Friday reactivated the COVID-19 coordination committee for each assembly constituency in the district.

The committees will ensure that proper containment measures are taken during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The committees consist of an MLA as the chairperson, the deputy commissioner/addl. deputy commissioner /block development officer as the convener and member secretary, the district medical and health officer and the superintendent of police as the members.

The COVID-19 coordination committees will assess the prevailing COVID-19 situation in their respective constituencies and coordinate with the district administration. They will also provide suggestions for effective implementation of health protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

The committees will also sensitise the people on the effective home management of COVID-19 cases and will ensure that every household has anidentified, trained caregiver to take care of a COVID-infected patient. Appropriate steps will be taken by the committees to raise awareness on behavioural change management in their respective constituencies.

Lay-by market at Ialong

West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner informed that the lay-by market at Ialong will be allowed to function from May 11. However, vehicles transporting wholesale vegetables will be barred from entering the markets in Jowai.