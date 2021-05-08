TUR demands transportation for health workers

SHILLONG, May 7: Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) on Friday lodged a complaint with East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo over lack of transport facilities for healthcare workers.

In a letter addressed to the DC, TUR’s Angela Rangad said healthcare workers were experiencing difficulties in commuting to work and back.

According to her, the almost non-existent public transport due to the lockdown has forced healthcare workers to work home after prolonged and stressful hours of COVID related duties.

“Some live at least 3-4 km from their workplace and the rain has made matters worse. There is also concern over safety of women healthcare workers,” Rangad said in her complaint. Rangad also observed that booking vehicles would further add to their financial woes and was not a viable proposition for healthcare workers.

“Hence, it would be best if the state government organises car pooling system and coordinate timings for pickup and drop off. Alternatively, the government should ensure that private hospitals take care of their staff and at least ensure transportation for them,” she suggested.