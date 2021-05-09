NEW REGULATIONS

- Lockdown extended in East Khasi Hills from 5am of May 10 till 5am of May 17
- Interdistrict movement of persons from and to East Khasi Hills restricted
- Banks and Post Offices permitted to open with limited staff
- All central and state government offices other than those exempted shall be closed
- Exempted central and state government offices shall function with limited staff and not exceeding 30% strength for Group B, C & D staff
- E-commerce and home delivery services for all goods are permitted subject to regulation by the DC Restaurants, cafes and food delivery permitted only for home delivery services subject to regulation by the DC
- Onsite construction works that do not involve movement of labour are permitted with due intimation to the DC.
- Weddings already permitted may be held but restricted to family members and not exceeding 15 persons
- No new permission to be granted during the lockdown period
- Funeral gathering to be restricted to 15 persons with prior permission of the DC
- Weekend lockdown shall be enforced in the other 10 districts from 5am of May 15 till 5am of May 17
- Interstate movements restricted except for transit vehicles of Assam, Tripura, Manipur & Mizoram
- MBoSE HSSLC examinations scheduled on May 11 & 12 postponed until further orders
- All essential commodities will be made available through shops in the localities
- Citizens to restrict themselves within their respective localities
- All permitted activities are subject to strict compliance to these guidelines and SOPs
