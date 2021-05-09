False reports sold at Umling entry point, admits govt

SHILLONG, May 8: Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, the state government has admitted that there were instances where people managed to avail COVID negative certificates by paying money to elements at the Umling entry point.

The admission vindicated the social media users’ claim that people were paying Rs 200 to get a COVID negative certificate at this entry point in Ri Bhoi district.

Asked about it on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said, “Yes we were aware of it from the very first day.” He then hastened to add: “But now, we don’t go for an RAT but RT-PCR test. Since the samples of RT-PCR tests are sent to a lab for testing, the question of manipulation does not arise.”

The government had set up counters at the entry point to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The lapse has come as an embarrassment for the state government which set up the entry gate last year to thwart the illegal migration of immigrants into the state.

Earlier, there were reports that some elements were avoiding checking by traveling in private and government vehicles besides local taxis. The district administration took cognizance of the reports and started checking all vehicles.

Asked if the state government will take assistance from the armed forces in ramping up makeshift health infrastructure, Tynsong said there are no such plans. He claimed there is no shortage of beds and the government is in the process of increasing bed capacity.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr. Aman War maintained that the cases will not fall suddenly with the imposition of lockdown.