WKH bank staff tests +ve; visitors asked to self-isolate

NONGSTOIN, May 8: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mairang civil sub-division has directed people, who had visited Mairang branch of Meghalaya Rural Bank on or after April 30, to undergo home quarantine for 10 days. According to a statement, the directive was issued after an employee of the aforesaid bank tested positive for COVID-19.

The visitors of the bank have also been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

“If symptoms like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing develop, they should be reported immediately to the helpline numbers: 9485395373/8257946145/7642008817/8974037257,” the directive said.

Weekend lockdown success

Meanwhile, the weekend lockdown was on Saturday successful in West Khasi Hills during which busiest street in Nongstoin was empty and vehicles, with or without car pass, were not seen plying.