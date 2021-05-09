Tura reports 2nd COVID fatality in four days

TURA, May 8: Barely four days had passed since Tura recorded its first fatality from COVID-19 this year, now another victim, a septuagenarian, has succumbed to the dreaded virus.

The 71-year-old man from Walbakgre area of Tura was admitted to the COVID ward of Tura Civil Hospital and was in a serious condition, suffering from severe dysentery.

Both dysentery and diarrhoea are symptoms that are now associated with COVID-19 infections in the country, according to health experts.

The septuagenarian was then tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away tragically an hour later on Saturday.

“He had past history of bronchial asthma but immediate cause of death was acute severe dysentery. He had tested positive for COVID-19,” informed West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh.

The deceased was buried in a cemetery under strict COVID guidelines the same day.

On Tuesday, Rev. Krickwin Marak, former general secretary of the Garo Baptist Convention, had succumbed to COVID-19.

Closure of educational institutes extended

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, on Saturday extended the closure of all educational institutes in the district till May 24.

The directive by the deputy commissioner, however, said that online classes can be held during the period of closure.