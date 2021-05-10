AIIMS issues guidelines for home isolation

New Delhi, May 9: The AIIMS has given guidelines on Covid-19 management in home isolation at a recent training session for 14 experts from tertiary care centres across the country.

In his presentation, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Saurabh Mittal, highlighted how home isolation helps free hospital space and contain spread of disease.

It was noted that only patients having mild disease, in which there are only upper respiratory tract symptoms and no shortness of breath, are recommended for home isolation, but the decision about whether it is mild will be taken by a doctor.

The availability of requisite facility with attached separate bathroom at the residence is necessary for self-isolation.

However, immunocompromised patients like HIV+ people are not recommended for home isolation and can be allowed it only after proper evaluation by a doctor, while elderly patients with comorbidities shall only so allowed after proper evaluation by the treating doctor, and should have a caregiver on 24X7 basis, it was stressed.

The caregiver should have link with a hospital for entire duration of home isolation, and the treating physician should be kept updated regarding worsening symptoms. Patients should continue medications for comorbid conditions, and should be hydrated and well rested. Antipyretics should be consumed as per doctor’s prescription.

Mittal said that monitoring of symptoms is the most important segment in home isolation. Patients should make use of pulse oximeter and should promptly report any deterioration of symptoms.

It was also noted that patients must stay away from other family members, especially the elderly, and should not share personal items with other members.

Patients should use triple-layer medical mask all the time which should be discarded after 8 hours of use. (IANS)