Containment order revised in SWGH

TURA, May 9: South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi on Monday issued a fresh order putting in place new guidelines and restrictions to be followed by citizens in addition to the earlier containment order issued on Sunday.

As per the order, all educational institutions, religious places and places of worship in the district will continue to remain closed while all kinds of religious congregations, meetings and conferences have been prohibited during the entire period of containment till May 17. However, the order permits weddings and funerals to take place provided that not more than 30 persons attend with prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner.

The order also prohibits both indoor and outdoor sports activities and total lockdown during the weekends. The inter-state movement of people continues to be restricted while night curfew also continues to be in place restricting the movement of individuals from 10 PM to 5 AM as well vehicles other than those for essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate, North Garo Hills district has also ordered further closure of all educational institutions in the district from May 10 to 21 in view of the surging cases of the Covid-19 second wave.