Japan, UNDP join hands to set up oxygen plants in Meghalaya, 2 other NE states

GUWAHATI, May 10: With the second wave of the pandemic spreading at an unprecedented pace, Japan and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India have partnered to provide oxygen generation plants Meghalaya and two other Northeastern states.

“Since June last year, the government of Japan and UNDP India have been jointly supporting the central government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through strengthening of health and social protection systems and reviving livelihoods to address the devastating impacts on the lives of the most vulnerable population,” an official statement said.

“In the context of the ongoing pandemic overwhelming the health system across the country, one of the key challenges has been the acute shortage of medical oxygen. In light of the critical need to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, the support from the people of Japan has enabled UNDP in procuring and installing eight pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura,” the statement said.

“The hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 1,300 beds, have been identified in the region for these oxygen generation plants. Excess oxygen will be distributed among other health facilities in the hospitals’ vicinity. The installation sites are being prepared so that the oxygen production can start at the earliest possible,” it said.

“Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in this critical time. I am pleased that Japan is working with UNDP to provide vital oxygen generation plants for the people of India’s Northeast, which occupies a special place for Japan-India relations. I sincerely hope that the oxygen generation plants will help people in need in the Northeastern region of India”, said Satoshi Suzuki, ambassador of Japan to India.