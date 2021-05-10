Door-to-door survey by Mawkhar Dorbar helps up vaccination

SHILLONG, May 9: The Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong has set an example for other localities on how to encourage their residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Along with a team of doctors, the Rangbah Dong of each block conducted a door-to-door survey to find out how many people above 45 years had taken the first jab of the vaccine.

Mawkhar’s Assistant Rangbah Shnong, R. Sutnga told The Shillong Times that the decision to conduct the survey was taken after only three residents had turned up for a vaccination programme at the community hall.

“The DC was disappointed with the low turnout. After this, we had a meeting and decided to go for the door-to-door survey in the seven blocks to know how many of the 45+ residents have taken the first vaccine,” Sutnga said on Sunday.

The survey revealed many residents had taken the vaccine in the hospitals, he said.

“About 46% of the residents who are 45+ had taken the vaccine before we started this exercise. As on Saturday, 70% of the 45+ residents had taken the first jab,” Sutnga said, adding they are trying to encourage other localities to go for a similar survey.

Meetings with six localities have been held so far, and five of them – Umsohsun, Wahthapbru, Wahingdoh, Riatsamthiah and Mission – decided to conduct the survey to ensure maximum vaccination, he said. “I have been told more than 80% of the Wahthapbru residents above 45 years have been vaccinated now. The percentage has also increased in other localities,” Sutnga said.

All the members of the Executive Committee of the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong took the vaccine on Friday.

“We feel this is one way to encourage the members of our locality to come forward for the vaccination. We are so happy to see that an 84-year-old resident took the vaccine after coming to know all the members of the Executive Committee got vaccinated,” he said.

However, many people have expressed doubts about the efficacy of the vaccine. “This fear among the residents can be removed if we have capable people who can explain the benefits of the vaccine. We were unfortunate to have specialist Dr Meban Kharkongor of Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, who helped remove the wrong perceptions about the vaccine,” he said.

Many residents came forward to take the vaccine after consultations with Dr Kharkongor, Sutnga said.

“We have advised the DC to engage qualified people to visit various localities to clear the doubts about the vaccine,” he said.