18 deaths, 418 fresh cases in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 9: It was a grim Sunday for Meghalaya as the state recorded news high of 18 deaths and 418 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

The total active cases stand at 2,899 while the death toll has jumped to 228.

Out of the new cases, DHS (MI) Dr. Aman War informed that 275 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 57 in West Garo Hills, 26 in East Jaintia Hills, 20 in West Jaintia Hills, 11 in Ri Bhoi, nine in East Garo Hills, six in South Garo Hills, five each in North Garo and West Khasi Hills and four in South West Garo Hills.

East Khasi Hills has the highest number of 1,723 active cases.

179 persons were discharged on Sunday taking the number of recoveries to 16,593. The recoveries included 123 in East Khasi Hills, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 10 in Ri Bhoi, eight in East Jaintia Hills, six in West Garo Hills, four in South Garo Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills.

A total number of 4,66,338 persons have been tested negative out of 4,86,058 tested for COVID-19 in the state.