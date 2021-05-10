GHADC Secy tenders resignation

TURA, May 9: GHADC Secretary Rikse R Marak has written to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma seeking that she be relieved from her post of the Secretary in the Council.

The letter by Marak seeking to discontinue in her current post was submitted through GHADC Chief Executive Member, Benedic R Marak, on Friday. This becomes the second time that Marak has sought to be relieved from the post as a similar request was made in December last year.

Marak’s appeal to be relieved comes at a time when GHADC authorities have given an ultimatum for the agitating employees under the banner of the Non-Gazetted Employees Association to rejoin work within three days or face action.

When contacted, Marak said that she had served the GHADC in her own capacity and wanted to be relieved from her duties.

“I have served the GHADC and done all I can to bring reforms. I have already served for two years and feel that others can take over now,” Marak said.