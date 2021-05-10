MDC alleges diversion of fund allocated to Council

SHILLONG, May 9: Stirring fresh controversy, BJP MDC Bernard Marak has alleged that funds allocated to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) were diverted when the Council was put under lock and key during the imposition of Administrative Rule.

Calling for clarity on the matter, Marak said that the people should stop targeting the GHADC employees and instead focus on the diversion of Rs 36.40 crore from GHADC in last financial year.

Reminding that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 91 crore to Meghalaya under the 15th Finance Commission for rural local bodies, Marak said, “Benedic R Marak, the newly elected CEM of GHADC, should inform the public on the status of the Rs 36.40 crore sanctioned under the Fifteenth Finance Commission for Rural Local Bodies (GHADC) before taking any step against the employees”. He added: “NPP is BJP’s ally but the funds sanctioned by BJP Government for the GHADC was diverted unlawfully”.

“Benedic R Marak is the new CEM and he should clarify on the status of the amount sanctioned because the money is said to have went missing from GHADC. This is a serious matter and should be looked into immediately as the EC refuses to pay the salaries of the employees but the funds meant for GHADC are illegally diverted,” he said.

Marak went on to allege that top officials of GHADC worked from their pseudo office in Shillong hotel and diverted the funds to other head under the state.