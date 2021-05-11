Juventus lose to Milan, slip to 5th in Serie A

MILAN, May 10: Juventus lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan on Sunday and dropped to fifth to leave its chances of qualifying for the Champions League in peril, on the same weekend that Juventus insisted on forging ahead with a European Super League competition that would guarantee it a spot among elite clubs.

Juventus, which had its nine-year grip on the Serie A title ended by Inter Milan last weekend, slipped out of the Champions League qualifying positions. It is a point behind fourth-place Napoli, with three rounds remaining in the Italian league.

Milan’s win boosted its chances of getting back into the Champions League as the Rossoneri moved level on points with second-place Atalanta, which earlier won 5-2 at Parma. The match in Turin was a direct fight for a top four finish, with both Milan and Juve locked on the same number of points.

It was Milan that broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny failed to properly punch clear a free kick and Brahim Diaz was able to control and cut inside before curling the ball into the top right corner.

Szczęsny was left with no chance in the 78th minute when Ante Rebić unleashed a powerful 25-yard strike into the top right corner.

Milan sealed the result four minutes later when Fikayo Tomori headed in a free kick for his first goal for Milan since joining on loan from Chelsea in January.

Cagliari managed a 3-1 win at Benevento, pushing its opponent closer to a swift return to Serie B.

Torino drew 1-1 at Hellas Verona, while Genoa lost 2-1 at home to Sassuolo. Elsewhere, Roma crushed bottom club Crotone 5-0. (AP)