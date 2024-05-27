Monday, May 27, 2024
Garo groups, clans, senior citizens want status quo on JRP

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, May 27: Organizations from all five districts of Garo Hills along with the all Garo Mahari Association and Senior Citizens recently held a meeting under the banner of the Garo Reservation Policy Coordination Committee (GRPCC), where they unanimously sought the maintenance of status quo on the existing State Reservation Policy, 1972.

During the meeting, the members observed that Garos are still backward in socio-economic status, educational status, developmental affairs as well as insufficient in the state government services. They also were of the view that although Meghalaya has been a state for 50 years, the main objective of the state reservation policy has not been fulfilled for the community till date.

“The Garos have not received the full desired quota during these 50 years and they are still being deprived. In supersession of the department of OM NO: PER (AR) 25/2022/PT/3, dated 10th May 2022 on the reservation roster, it is found that there are discrepancies in the implementation of the state reservation policy, 1972 and amendment has been made to the roster system to be implemented in the right manner,” the members stated.

The meeting resolved to stand firm in maintaining the State Reservation Policy 1972 in ‘status quo, letter and in spirit’.

Mallangkona residents up in arms over iron ore mining in area
Unraveling the myth: Experts debunk 'absurdity' of EVM hack theories
