Meghalaya Cabinet approves restructuring of Special Force-10

SHILLONG, May 11: A meeting of Meghalaya Cabinet chaired virtually by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today discussed and approved several issues on the agenda.

The Chief Minister tweeted that the Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Private Security Agencies Rules 2021, the proposal for Restructuring of Special Force-10 and Amendment of the Meghalaya Special Force (Amendment) Rules, 2016.

Cabinet also approved the proposal for Amendment of Service Rules relating to the Establishment of the Directorate of Dairy Development, proposal for Amendment of the Meghalaya Stamps (Payment of Duty by means of e-Stamping) Rules, 2020.