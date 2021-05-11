BJP MDC favours salary disbursement under 5th pay commission

TURA, May 11: Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak has written to GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak urging him and his new Executive Committee to consider the plea of the employees by releasing the salaries under the revised 5th pay commission.

“Consider the plea of the employees by releasing the salaries in a new scale as it has been approved by the NPP led EC in the year 2018 and was supposed to be applicable from April 2018 under the Fifth Pay Commission. This is a genuine demand which needs consideration by your committee as the employees as well as the people of Garo Hills are being affected by the negligence of the authorities of GHADC,” alleged the Tura MDC.