450 new cases, nine deaths

SHILLONG, May 11: Meghalaya on Tuesday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in addition to a record high of 450 new cases.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman War informed that the total number of deaths in the state from the viral infection has gone upto 242 while the total number of active cases has shot up to 3,297.

Out of the new positive cases, 312 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 45 in West Garo Hills, 27 in Ri Bhoi, 20 in East Jaintia Hills, 18 in West Jaintia Hills, 15 in South West Garo Hills, six in West Khasi Hills, five in East Garo Hills and two in North Garo Hills.

The state also recorded 206 recoveries on Tuesday.

The deceased include Paroti Lato (49) from Mawprem, Shillong; Michin Rymbai (58) from Khliehtyrchi, West Jaintia Hills; Zingim Luikham (94) from Dhankheti, Shillong; Ribhalang Sangot (38) from Mawlai Umshorshor, Shillong; Marween Syiem (58) from Jaiaw Lumsyntiew, Shillong; Augustine Lyngdoh Kynshi (58) from Mairang, West Khasi Hills; Kornel Marak (72) from Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi; Bukarson Sangma (67) from 3rd Mile, Upper Shillong and Phris Starwell Rymmai (29) from Rymbai, East Jaintia Hills.