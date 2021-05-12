‘Vaccine stock to last one week’

SHILLONG, May 11: Health and Family Welfare Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday revealed that the state does not have enough COVID-19 vaccines even as he informed that the available stock will last another week.

“At present, we have only 80,000 doses of vaccine. We are utilising around 10,000 doses each day so we will be able to continue the vaccination drive for another eight days,” Laloo told reporters here.

Hek informed that that state government has been pressing upon the Centre to send fresh stock of vaccines for the 45+ age group in the state.

Jabs for 18-plus from this week

The state government is expected to start the anti-COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years this week.

A Health Department official informed the state is likely to receive 42,000 doses on Wednesday for the 18-plus age group.

The official also claimed the government has sufficient stock of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It is not easily available in the market because of high demand.

Formulated in 2014 for treating Ebola, Remdesivir has been used to treat SARS and MERS. In 2020, it was repurposed for COVID treatment.

“A nodal officer for optimal usage was appointed last week. We are ensuring stock of Remdesivir and more are expected in a day or two,” he said.

80% cops vaccinated

Meanwhile, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said 80% of the Meghalaya police personnel have been vaccinated. As frontline workers, the police personnel are exposed to possible infection.

“There have been some COVID-19 cases within the police force. We have undertaken some measures to see that police personnel are protected and we are following all the protocols,” he said.

On reports of people violating lockdown guidelines, Rymbui said the government cannot stop those going to hospitals and others who have obtained passes.

The city administration has closed down all shops for two days from Tuesday in localities from where lockdown defiance was reported.