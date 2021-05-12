Celebrated Assamese litterateur Homen Borgohain no more

GUWAHATI, May 12: Celebrated Assamese litterateur and journalist, Homen Borgohain passed away at 6.58 this morning in a private hospital in the city where he was admitted after he had fallen sick in his residence at 3 AM today. He was 89.

A novelist, columnist and journalist moulded into one, Homen Borgohain was released from hospital a few days back after he had tested negative for COVID19.

He was the Editor in Chief of widely circulated Assamese Daily newspaper, Niyamiya Barta till the time of his death. He had earlier edited Assamese Daily Amar Asom and periodicals Asom Bani and Nilachal besides others. He used to represent Bengali Daily Ajkal as its Northeast representative.

Borgohain first edited an Assamese weekly newspaper Nilachal and later he edited the weekly Nagarik.

A pall of gloom has descended in Assam especially in Brahmapura Valley region at the death of the state’s one of the most decorated litterateur who had donned the hat of the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

He was recipient of Sahitya Akademi award (1978) for his popular novel Pita-Putra. He was also recipient of Assam Valley Literary Award.

His other notable literary works include — Saudor Puteke Nao Meli Jay, Halodhiya Soraye Baudhan Khai, Astarag, Subala, Aatmanuxandhan etc.

He was born on December 7, 1932 at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district of Assam. After his schooling, Borgohain joined Cotton College and graduated from the prestigious institution.

HIs death has been widely mourned in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of the litterateur besides Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, former CM Sarbananda Sonowal and a large number of organisations and individuals of repute.