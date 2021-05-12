Order for movement of vehicles, opening of shops in WGH

TURA, May 12: The West Garo Hills District Administration on Wednesday put in place restrictions on the movement of vehicles in the entire district which will come into effect from Thursday.

According to the order issued in this regard by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, the movement of vehicles will be on Odd/Even basis on alternate days beginning with Odd numbered vehicles from Monday throughout the week. However, vehicles are allowed on the streets as per the arrangement only from Monday to Friday and Saturdays and Sundays will be total closure.

Meanwhile, in order to check overcrowding in market places of South West Garo Hills like Garobadha, Ampati and Mahendraganj, shops in the district have been directed to open on Odd/Even basis on different days of the week. As per the order, Odd numbered shops are to open on Odd days and Even numbered shops on Even days while total closure has been ordered on Saturdays and Sundays.