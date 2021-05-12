Woman’s decomposed body found in South Garo Hills

TURA, May 12: The body of an adult female has been found in a highly decomposed state from a forested area of Silkigre region under Chokpot sub-division of South Garo Hills on Wednesday with police not ruling out a rape and murder angle.

The body was spotted by villagers outside of Tebisokgre village under Silkigre police outpost lying next to a small stream. It had no clothes and was in an advanced stage of decomposition with even the head portion missing.

“The villagers reported the matter to us and the body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. We highly suspect it to be a murder case and as of now do not rule out rape either. The post mortem will give a clear picture,” informed South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi.

The police chief also said that there has been no missing report of any woman or girl in the area in recent weeks and police have opened an investigation into the case.