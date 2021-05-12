Dumper truck falls into gorge, driver loses life

TURA, May 12: A driver operating one of the dumper trucks engaged in the construction of the Tura Ganol Hydel power project in Rongram region lost his life when the vehicle lost control and fell into a gorge in Chibragre area on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the vehicle was inside the project area and passing through a highly slippery portion of the road when it lost control and fell over, seriously injuring the driver Roben Basumatary. He was taken to Tura civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Ganol hydel project has been under extensive construction for the last couple of years and once completed would provide power to Tura town and its adjoining areas.