State logs 406 fresh cases, eight fatalities

SHILLONG, May 12: Meghalaya continued to report over 400 fresh cases for the fourth straight day on Wednesday while eight more fatalities on the day pushed the death toll to 250.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 406 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 3,381.

226 fresh cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 48 in West Garo Hills, 38 in West Khasi Hills, 24 in East Jaintia Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, 16 in Ri Bhoi, 13 in West Jaintia Hills, 11 in South West Garo Hills, six in East Garo Hills and five in North Garo Hills.

The state also recorded 314 recoveries taking the number of people discharged to 17,354.

The deceased include Elizabeth Lynthong (78) of Amjalong village; Mira Dkhar (72) of Jaiaw Langsning, Shillong; Nissida Lyngdoh (65) of Khliehshnong, Sohra; Bijay Raj (65) of Upper Mawprem, Shillong; Prilian Thabah (73) of Mawlai Umjapung, Shillong; Westone K. Sangma (66) of Golf Links, Shillong; Shidamon Kharjahrin (65) of Umlangkur, Ri Bhoi and Rilanda Umdor (38) of Mawlai Phudmuri, Shillong.