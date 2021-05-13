Violations force closure of Iewduh vegetable market

SHILLONG, May 12: The East Khasi Hills district administration, acting on reports of gross violations of COVID-19 protocols, on Wednesday ordered closure of the wholesale vegetable market in Iewduh.

The order followed an inspection of the wholesale market earlier in the day by the Incident Commander and police personnel from Cantonment Beat House and Hima Mylliem.

The district administration ordered closure of the market after the inspection confirmed violations of the protocols by both buyers and farmers.

Most farmers returned to their respective villages with the unsold stock of vegetables while some dumped their vegetable stock in the market as a sign of protest against the closure order.

shops to close at 5 pm

Meanwhile, in a partial modification of an earlier order, the district administration has notified that all shops selling essential items, permitted to open during the lockdown period, will have to close down by 5 pm until further orders.

Pharmacies and pharmaceuticals stores and petrol pumps are, however, permitted to open till 10pm. The East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Incident Commanders and Executive Magistrates have been asked to ensure strict compliance to this order.