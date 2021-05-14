Adequate stock of oxygen in state: Tynsong

SHILLONG, May 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the stock of medical oxygen throughout the state was manageable and it would be further augmented with the installation of six units of oxygen generators at Shillong Civil Hospital which would be functional by next week.

This, he said, would bring down the requirement of oxygen cylinders at the hospital and the extra cylinders would be distributed across the state.

Tynsong also informed that oxygen generators for Tura, Jowai and Nongpoh are in transit. “These generators would reach the state within a week and we would install them as soon as they arrive. These would be made functional by the first part of June,” he added.