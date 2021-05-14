Pressure mounting on teams handling COVID bodies

SHILLONG, May 13: The COVID-19 death rate in Meghalaya has increased the pressure on those performing the last rites.

Most people do not go near a COVID patient fearing contagion but a few are handling the bodies of the victims of the virus to ensure they get a decent burial.

Maskal Lyngdoh, assistant manager of Solid Waste Management in Shillong Municipal Board told The Shillong Times that he and his team are often scared to handle the bodies of COVID victims although they take utmost precautions.

“We are a 10-member group and we wear PPE, mask gloves and ensure that we remain safe while we deal with the bodies,” he said.

The team’s job is to take COVID bodies from different hospitals to the graveyards and electric crematoriums. It has so far handled more than 100 bodies but the number has been increasing rapidly.

“We divide our team when there are many bodies, and we sanitise ourselves again after a burial or cremation,” he said, hoping and praying that COVID gets over soon.

The COVID death count has been increasing steadily in Meghalaya over a month with East Khasi Hills district accounting for the most.

Prakash Sunar, the furnace operator at Shillong Electric Crematorium also said his team members follow all the safety protocols whenever a body is bought to the crematorium.

“We work from the morning to receive the bodies as they come,” he said, admitting they are wary of catching the virus.

“But this tough situation is an opportunity to help mankind,” Sunar said while reminding the government of uncleared bills.

The electric crematorium is used for the cremation of the dead as well as for disposing of bio-waste.

Md Zakaria, vice-president of the Mawprem Muslim graveyard said they have so far received the bodies of two COVID victims belonging to the community.

“The authorities bring the bodies packed and sealed and prayers are offered from a distance before the burial,” he said.