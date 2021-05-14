Ayurvedic ways to treat PCOS or PCOD

New Delhi, May 12 (IANSlife) Polycystic ovarian syndrome or disease (PCOS/PCOD) is a common condition in women in their reproductive age caused due to hormonal imbalance. This hormonal breakdown results in irregular or prolonged menstrual periods, excessive body hair, acne, and hair loss. Because of this, Polycystic ovaries may fail to develop follicles and regularly release eggs, causing difficulty in conceiving.

Ayurveda Diaries, on Tata Sky Fitness explains ayurvedic ways to treat these problems:

Ayurveda & Infertility

Both men and women face issues of infertility. However, one of the reasons for infertility is the irregular metabolic fire that results in PCOS and ovarian disorder that is results in PCOD. This disorder can be treated by various ayurvedic products.

Men can consume products like Ashokarishta, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Guggul that helps them to build and strengthen vigour, increase vitality and metabolism. Also, products such as Kaunch, Musli, and Shilajit help men in healing infertility.

Women with infertility issues need to make a drastic shift in their lifestyle and eating habits. One can start with giving up dairy products, meats, seafood, and eggs from their diet. It has proven beneficial for women dealing with various menstrual disorders.

Ayurveda & PCOD / PCOS

Nowadays, 4 out of 7 women complain of PCOS or PCOD, infertility or menstrual disorders. Therefore, women must adapt plant-based diet.

One must include Carrot, Beetroot and Spinach in their diet. They can make a soup and drink it every night for a 28-day cycle. It helps to purify the blood and rectifies the damage done to the uterus.

Spices like Fenugreek, Carom seed in your dals, or soups can work wonders for these women.

Seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, Sunflower seeds, and Sesame seeds are excellent source of protein for women following plant-based diet. Cumin Seeds and Fennel seeds help women prevent UTI. Coriander seed and Cardamom seeds have proven to be best remedies for period cramps.

Fruit like Pomegranate and Black grapes also help in purifying the blood that carries fresh oxygen to the uterus, thus helping to repair damaged tissues, muscles, and nerves.

One can also consume saptashayam kasayam or Sukhumarum kasayam for 3 – 4 month. It has proven to show good results for all gynaecological health issues. This should be practiced with yoga and exercise to strengthen the core muscles around the uterus and pelvic. Asanas like the Camel Pose, Boat Pose, and Butterfly also help to build strength around the core.